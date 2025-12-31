Left Menu

Odisha Vigilance Department's Impacts: Unveiling Corruption and Convictions

In 2025, the Odisha Vigilance Department registered 202 criminal cases, arrested 212 government employees, and seized significant assets. They focused on case disposal and achieved a high conviction rate, resulting in dismissals and pension stoppages for those convicted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-12-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 20:07 IST
The Odisha Vigilance Department has intensified its campaign against corruption, unveiling significant progress in 2025. As announced by Vigilance Director Y K Jethwa, the department registered 202 criminal cases and arrested 212 government employees.

Impressively, the cases targeted high-level officials, including 53 Class-I officers. Key individuals charged included one IAS officer, several engineers, and forest officials, showcasing the department's rigorous approach to tackling corruption at all levels.

With properties worth Rs 120 crore seized, and a disposal rate of 237%, the department showcased its efficiency. They also secured convictions in 108 cases, leading to dismissals and pension stoppages for convicted officials, marking a significant stride in its anti-corruption mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

