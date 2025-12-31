Karnataka Covid-19 Procurement Scandal: Inquiry Outcomes Await Public Release
The John Michael Cunha Commission submitted its report on alleged irregularities in Covid-19 medical procurement in Karnataka under the previous BJP government. Covering procurement worth Rs 106 crore, the report awaits public release to ensure transparency. A judicial inquiry was ordered by the current Congress government to investigate these issues thoroughly.
The highly anticipated report from the John Michael Cunha Commission on Covid-19 medical procurement has been submitted to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh.
Examining alleged irregularities during the BJP regime, the commission scrutinized medicine and equipment procurement, including oxygen supply mismanagement in Bengaluru Urban and Belagavi districts—totaling a hefty Rs 106 crore.
With demands for transparency and reforms mounting, the Congress-led government, after assuming power, initiated this judicial inquiry to uphold public interest and fulfill its election promise of an unbiased investigation.
