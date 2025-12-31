India's Broadband Boom: Subscriber Base Crosses 1 Billion

In a landmark achievement, India's broadband subscriber base has soared past the 1 billion mark as of November 2025, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Wednesday.

As of October, India boasted nearly 100 crore broadband subscribers, with a significant majority, 95.49 crore, utilizing wireless networks while 4.48 crore relied on fixed connections. Trai's statement highlighted that in November, the subscriber count crossed the impressive threshold, with telecom giant Jio leading the market through November with 49.49 crore wireless and 1.34 crore fixed line connections. Bharti Airtel followed closely with 30.26 crore wireless and 99.1 lakh fixed line subscribers.

The exponential growth of broadband in India over the last decade is evident, as the country's subscriber base has burgeoned from 131.49 million (13.15 crore) in November 2015 to 1 billion (100.37 crore) in November 2025, marking a more than sixfold increase.