Jammu & Kashmir Leaders Extend New Year Greetings and Hope for Progress

As the New Year dawns, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have extended heartfelt greetings to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. Their messages resonated with hopes for peace, prosperity, and progress throughout the region.

Lt Governor Sinha urged citizens to envision a future rooted in happiness and health while working toward the development and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized the importance of preserving core values and harnessing opportunities to realize shared aspirations.

Chief Minister Abdullah echoed these sentiments, calling for unity, optimism, and active participation from all, especially the youth. His message highlighted the significance of collaboration in fostering economic growth, stability, and strengthened community bonds.

(With inputs from agencies.)