Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Leaders Extend New Year Greetings and Hope for Progress

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conveyed New Year wishes to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, expressing hopes for peace, development, and prosperity. They emphasized the importance of collective effort towards building an inclusive and resilient society, encouraging unity and progress in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-12-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 20:08 IST
Jammu & Kashmir Leaders Extend New Year Greetings and Hope for Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As the New Year dawns, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have extended heartfelt greetings to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. Their messages resonated with hopes for peace, prosperity, and progress throughout the region.

Lt Governor Sinha urged citizens to envision a future rooted in happiness and health while working toward the development and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized the importance of preserving core values and harnessing opportunities to realize shared aspirations.

Chief Minister Abdullah echoed these sentiments, calling for unity, optimism, and active participation from all, especially the youth. His message highlighted the significance of collaboration in fostering economic growth, stability, and strengthened community bonds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Leader Calls for NIA Probe as Karnataka Faces 'Mini-Bangladesh' Allegation

BJP Leader Calls for NIA Probe as Karnataka Faces 'Mini-Bangladesh' Allegati...

 India
2
Mumbai's Transport Boost: Extra Services Ring in the New Year

Mumbai's Transport Boost: Extra Services Ring in the New Year

 India
3
Amit Shah's Bengal Surge: BJP Gears Up for 2026 Assembly Battle

Amit Shah's Bengal Surge: BJP Gears Up for 2026 Assembly Battle

 India
4
Tragic Blaze Claims Lives of Three Elderly in Delhi

Tragic Blaze Claims Lives of Three Elderly in Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025