Surat on Track to Become India's Largest Slum-Free City

In a significant development, Gujarat's Surat is nearing its ambition to become India's largest slum-free city, according to state minister Jitu Vaghani.

Addressing the media in Gandhinagar, Vaghani stated that the aim is to transform Surat, a city with a 70-80 lakh population, into the country's first slum-free urban area.

The initiative follows a directive from Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, reinforcing efforts to ensure adequate housing during this transformative phase.