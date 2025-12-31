Surat on Track to Become India's Largest Slum-Free City
Gujarat minister Jitu Vaghani announced that Surat is nearing its goal of becoming India’s largest slum-free city with a population between 70-80 lakh. Under guidance from Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the government is making concerted efforts towards this objective, ensuring proper accommodation for residents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-12-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 20:08 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Gujarat's Surat is nearing its ambition to become India's largest slum-free city, according to state minister Jitu Vaghani.
Addressing the media in Gandhinagar, Vaghani stated that the aim is to transform Surat, a city with a 70-80 lakh population, into the country's first slum-free urban area.
The initiative follows a directive from Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, reinforcing efforts to ensure adequate housing during this transformative phase.
ALSO READ
Gujarat Government Forms 13 Consultative Committees for Policy Implementation
Gujarat Unveils 2026 Calendar: Celebrating 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' through Art and Industry
Adani Green Energy Advances Renewable Projects in Gujarat
Social Media Rivalry Sparks Violence in Gujarat Village
Gujarat Pioneers AI Innovation with IAIRO Initiative