Surat on Track to Become India's Largest Slum-Free City

Gujarat minister Jitu Vaghani announced that Surat is nearing its goal of becoming India’s largest slum-free city with a population between 70-80 lakh. Under guidance from Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the government is making concerted efforts towards this objective, ensuring proper accommodation for residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-12-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 20:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Gujarat's Surat is nearing its ambition to become India's largest slum-free city, according to state minister Jitu Vaghani.

Addressing the media in Gandhinagar, Vaghani stated that the aim is to transform Surat, a city with a 70-80 lakh population, into the country's first slum-free urban area.

The initiative follows a directive from Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, reinforcing efforts to ensure adequate housing during this transformative phase.

