Ashapuri Gold Ornament Reports Impressive Q2 FY26 Financial Growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra), November 14: Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited, a prominent player in India's B2B jewellery sector, has reported its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of FY26. The company posted a total income of ₹102.41 crore, marking a 17.81% increase year-on-year.

The jewellery manufacturer witnessed impressive growth in profitability, with EBITDA rising by 128.66% and PAT surging by 144.62% compared to the previous year. The EBITDA margin expanded by 543 basis points to 11.20%, while the PAT margin improved by 429 basis points to 8.27%, owing to disciplined execution and operational efficiency.

Sales volumes have also risen significantly, with a 20% year-on-year increase to 145.07 kilograms. The company secured new orders worth ₹5.41 crore under its premium Aneya collection from national jewellery retail chains, reinforcing its reputation for quality and design. As Ashapuri focuses on profitable growth, it continues to expand its design portfolio and strengthen partnerships with leading retailers.