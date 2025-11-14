Left Menu

Ashapuri Gold's Record Quarter: Impressive Growth and New Orders Fuel Success

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited's Q2 FY26 results showcase significant growth, with a 17.81% increase in total income and a 144.62% rise in PAT. The company reported new orders of ₹102 Cr at the Gem & Jewellery Show 2025, demonstrating market confidence in their premium collections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:33 IST
Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited Reports 540 Bps EBITDA Margin Expansion, 428 Bps PAT Margin Growth & 20% YoY Sales Volume Growth in Q2 FY26. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited, a prominent player in India's B2B jewellery market, announced its Q2 and H1 FY26 financial performance revealing substantial growth. Total income reached ₹102.41 crore, reflecting a year-on-year surge of 17.81%. The company also doubled its EBITDA, marking a 128.66% increase to ₹11.47 crore.

The quarter witnessed a robust rise in net profit, with the PAT soaring by 144.62% to ₹8.47 crore. This resulted in an improved PAT margin of 8.27%. The enhanced financial metrics were complemented by a notable increase in production and sales volumes, driven by sustained demand for the company's distinctive jewellery collections.

During this period, Ashapuri Gold solidified its market position by booking new domestic orders worth ₹102 crore, further affirming their brand's strength. This was highlighted by new prestigious contracts from national retail chains for their Aneya collection. Looking ahead, the company remains committed to profitable growth and nurturing long-term partnerships with leading retailers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

