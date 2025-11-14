South Korea-U.S. Trade Accord: Boosting Shipbuilding and Slashing Tariffs

The United States and South Korea have unveiled a significant trade agreement set to bolster the American shipbuilding industry with a $150 billion investment from Korea, alongside an additional $200 billion earmarked for industrial growth, officials from both nations announced on Friday.

Key to the agreement, negotiated during an October meeting between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump, is the reduction of U.S. import tariffs on South Korean products from 25% to 15%. South Korean exports such as semiconductors and autos are expected to benefit significantly, with tariff terms for chips now aligning more closely with those of Taiwan.

The strategic deal includes a partnership on shipbuilding, AI, and the nuclear industry, with discussions regarding nuclear-powered submarines and the facilitation of South Korea's future enrichment of uranium. Both nations have acknowledged the importance of market stability, dictating that South Korea's contributions to U.S. projects will be incrementally paced over several years.

