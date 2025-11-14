Left Menu

Zappfresh's Profits Soar as Demand for Hygienic Protein Rises

DSM Fresh Foods Ltd, operating as Zappfresh, reported a sharp increase in net profit, reaching Rs 7.03 crore for the first half of the financial year. This rise, nearly tripling last year's figure, is credited to growing consumer demand for hygienic protein products amid urban markets in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 13:25 IST
DSM Fresh Foods Ltd, known for its Zappfresh brand, has reported a significant rise in its net profit, boosting it nearly threefold to Rs 7.03 crore for the first half of this financial year. The company's performance is attributed to a surge in demand for hygienic protein products across Indian metropolitan areas.

Compared to the Rs 2.44 crore profit recorded in the same period last year, this growth highlights the company's robust operational model. Revenue from operations also witnessed a remarkable 43 percent increase, hitting Rs 95.85 crore, up from Rs 66.92 crore the previous year.

As Zappfresh recently listed on the stock exchange, these results mark a positive first post-listing performance. Deepanshu Manchanda, CEO and founder, emphasized the success of their profitable, digitally native, high-frequency food business model, which integrates fresh food supply chain operations from sourcing to delivery.

