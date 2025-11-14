Left Menu

Poland Reopens Key Border Crossings with Belarus Amid Heightened Tensions

Poland will reopen two border crossings with Belarus on November 17, after closure in September due to military exercises and drone violations. The reopening follows a temporary delay for NATO solidarity. These crossings are crucial for people and goods movement between the EU, EFTA countries, and Belarus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:28 IST
Poland is set to reopen two border crossings with Belarus on November 17, a move that follows their abrupt closure in September amid military tensions involving Russia. The crossings had been shut down due to Russia-led military drills and the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace.

The decision comes after Poland announced a potential delay in reopening the crossings, citing solidarity with NATO ally Lithuania, which had closed its own borders with Belarus due to airspace disruptions. However, Poland's interior ministry has now confirmed that the Bobrowniki crossing will be accessible for passenger cars and trucks from EU and EFTA countries, while Kuznica Bialostocka will open only for passenger vehicles.

This reopening aims to ease the movement of goods and people, responding to the needs of businesses and workers traveling between the two nations. Polish-Belarusian relations remain tense, exacerbated since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

