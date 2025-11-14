Left Menu

India's Investment Climate: A Friendly Growth Frontier

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan discussed India's policy of mutual growth and non-interference, emphasizing its welcoming investment environment. He highlighted India's commitment to reforms across various sectors and underscored the need for growth that also protects the environment, while noting Andhra Pradesh's efforts to attract investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 14-11-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 15:04 IST
In a candid address at the CII Partnership Summit, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan underscored India's commitment to fostering mutually beneficial international relations. Emphasizing a policy of non-interference, he stated that India aims to grow alongside other nations, respecting their interests while promoting its own economic development.

Highlighting the investment-friendly climate, he detailed the central government's efforts in reforming labor laws, taxation, and infrastructure, positioning India as a prime destination for investors. Radhakrishnan encouraged global entities to harness the opportunities in sectors like renewable energy and digital infrastructure, which are bolstering transparency and ease of business.

Furthermore, the Vice President expressed optimism about India's economic trajectory, predicting it will soon become the world's third-largest economy while maintaining environmental obligations. He also praised Andhra Pradesh's initiatives to cultivate a practical environment facilitating smoother business operations.

