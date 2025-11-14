India's Investment Climate: A Friendly Growth Frontier

In a candid address at the CII Partnership Summit, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan underscored India's commitment to fostering mutually beneficial international relations. Emphasizing a policy of non-interference, he stated that India aims to grow alongside other nations, respecting their interests while promoting its own economic development.

Highlighting the investment-friendly climate, he detailed the central government's efforts in reforming labor laws, taxation, and infrastructure, positioning India as a prime destination for investors. Radhakrishnan encouraged global entities to harness the opportunities in sectors like renewable energy and digital infrastructure, which are bolstering transparency and ease of business.

Furthermore, the Vice President expressed optimism about India's economic trajectory, predicting it will soon become the world's third-largest economy while maintaining environmental obligations. He also praised Andhra Pradesh's initiatives to cultivate a practical environment facilitating smoother business operations.