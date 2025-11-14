India's Investment Climate: A Friendly Growth Frontier
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan discussed India's policy of mutual growth and non-interference, emphasizing its welcoming investment environment. He highlighted India's commitment to reforms across various sectors and underscored the need for growth that also protects the environment, while noting Andhra Pradesh's efforts to attract investors.
In a candid address at the CII Partnership Summit, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan underscored India's commitment to fostering mutually beneficial international relations. Emphasizing a policy of non-interference, he stated that India aims to grow alongside other nations, respecting their interests while promoting its own economic development.
Highlighting the investment-friendly climate, he detailed the central government's efforts in reforming labor laws, taxation, and infrastructure, positioning India as a prime destination for investors. Radhakrishnan encouraged global entities to harness the opportunities in sectors like renewable energy and digital infrastructure, which are bolstering transparency and ease of business.
Furthermore, the Vice President expressed optimism about India's economic trajectory, predicting it will soon become the world's third-largest economy while maintaining environmental obligations. He also praised Andhra Pradesh's initiatives to cultivate a practical environment facilitating smoother business operations.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- investment
- policy
- economy
- sustainability
- reforms
- growth
- climate
- Vice President
- global
ALSO READ
Axis Max Life: Surges Ahead with Stellar Growth in H1 FY'26
Cash Ur Drive Marketing's Impressive Growth Post-IPO
Abhee Ventures: Pioneering New Heights in Real Estate Growth
TAFE's Tractor Innovation: Cultivating the Future with Sustainability
Andhra Pradesh Emerges as India's Strategic Growth Hub at CII Partnership Summit 2025