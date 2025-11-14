Swiss Franc Climbs Amid Market Volatility as UK Faces Budget Turmoil

Currency markets saw notable movements on Friday as a selloff in stocks drove investors to the safe-haven Swiss franc, pushing it to its strongest level against the euro since 2015. The pound weakened after reports suggested the UK budget would not include anticipated income tax hikes.

Amid the swirling financial currents, traders now perceive a Federal Reserve rate cut in December as less likely than a few weeks ago. Recent caution from Fed officials about further easing, citing inflation concerns and signs of labor market stability, has contributed to this shift in expectations.

In Asia, the South Korean won surged against the dollar due to anticipated measures to stabilize the currency, while in China, the onshore yuan reached a one-year high against the dollar.