Left Menu

Tata Motors' Dramatic Turnaround Surges with Profits Despite Cyber Hurdles

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd reported a significant rise in net profit for the second quarter of 2025, driven by profit from discontinued operations despite a cyber attack affecting its British arm, JLR. The company saw notable domestic performance recovery aided by GST reductions and festive demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:51 IST
Tata Motors' Dramatic Turnaround Surges with Profits Despite Cyber Hurdles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has announced a substantial rise in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 76,248 crore in the second quarter ending September 30, 2025. This surge was bolstered by a profit on the disposal of discontinued operations despite a substantial cyber attack that impacted performance at its British arm, JLR.

In comparison, the company posted a net profit of Rs 3,521 crore during the same period last year. TMPVL's recent filing revealed that the net profit includes a notional gain of Rs 82,600 crore from demerged and transferred commercial vehicle operations, as well as the merger of Tata Motors Finance with Tata Capital Ltd.

The total revenue from operations for the quarter was reported at Rs 72,349 crore, reflecting a decrease from Rs 83,656 crore in the previous year. Notably, domestic operations showed resilience and rebounded following GST rate reductions, although JLR was adversely affected by the cyber incident and pre-launch changes to Jaguar models.

TRENDING

1
Nuclear Tensions: Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Plant

Nuclear Tensions: Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Plant

 Russia
2
Call for WHO Treaty Reform Amidst Tobacco Harm Debate

Call for WHO Treaty Reform Amidst Tobacco Harm Debate

 India
3
Bulgaria Seeks Sanctions Breather for Lukoil's Burgas Refinery

Bulgaria Seeks Sanctions Breather for Lukoil's Burgas Refinery

 Global
4
India's Shooting Team Sets Sights on Tokyo Deaflympics Glory

India's Shooting Team Sets Sights on Tokyo Deaflympics Glory

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025