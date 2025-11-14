Tata Motors' Dramatic Turnaround Surges with Profits Despite Cyber Hurdles

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has announced a substantial rise in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 76,248 crore in the second quarter ending September 30, 2025. This surge was bolstered by a profit on the disposal of discontinued operations despite a substantial cyber attack that impacted performance at its British arm, JLR.

In comparison, the company posted a net profit of Rs 3,521 crore during the same period last year. TMPVL's recent filing revealed that the net profit includes a notional gain of Rs 82,600 crore from demerged and transferred commercial vehicle operations, as well as the merger of Tata Motors Finance with Tata Capital Ltd.

The total revenue from operations for the quarter was reported at Rs 72,349 crore, reflecting a decrease from Rs 83,656 crore in the previous year. Notably, domestic operations showed resilience and rebounded following GST rate reductions, although JLR was adversely affected by the cyber incident and pre-launch changes to Jaguar models.