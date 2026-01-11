Left Menu

Thackeray Cousins Unite Against BJP's 'Fake Hindutva'

At a joint rally ahead of civic body polls, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray accuse BJP of 'fake Hindutva' and threaten Mumbai's identity. They unite to protect the Marathi manoos and claim BJP's agenda favors Adani and Gujarat. The rally emphasizes a united front for Maharashtra's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-01-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 23:41 IST
In a striking political maneuver, Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Raj Thackeray launched a vigorous diatribe against the BJP's alleged 'fake Hindutva' during a joint rally in Mumbai. They accused the ruling party of endangering the city's unique cultural identity.

Uniting under a common cause, the Thackeray duo vowed to safeguard Mumbai and Maharashtra, drawing attention to the BJP's alleged favoritism towards Gujarat and the Adani conglomerate. They positioned themselves as the sole protectors of the Marathi-speaking populace and the state's heritage.

The rally, which precedes the crucial civic elections, was a clarion call to Marathi voters. Both leaders painted a picture of potential threats, urging a vote for their coalition as a bulwark against the BJP's purported plans to reshape Mumbai's political and social landscape.

