Maharashtra's Road Tragedy: Unyielding Rise in Accident Fatalities

Maharashtra's deadly road conditions have resulted in 95,722 fatalities between January 2019 and September 2025, according to official records. The trend shows little sign of easing, suggesting a persistent problem that demands urgent attention.

In 2023, Maharashtra ranked third in road accident deaths nationwide, trailing Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. Commonly cited reasons for this grim statistic include weak enforcement measures, reckless driving, deficient training, and overloaded vehicles.

The Maharashtra transport minister acknowledges the somber reality of rising road accidents. A proposal to enhance emergency response, including air ambulances, is underway to mitigate fatalities, but experts stress that strict enforcement and better infrastructure are key to long-term improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)