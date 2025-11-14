Maharashtra's Road Tragedy: Unyielding Rise in Accident Fatalities
Maharashtra has witnessed 95,722 road accident deaths from January 2019 to September 2025, highlighting an unresolved issue. Factors like reckless driving and poor enforcement contribute to these fatalities. Despite efforts to reduce deaths, figures remain high, with a notable increase in accidents and fatalities across the state, especially in Mumbai.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's deadly road conditions have resulted in 95,722 fatalities between January 2019 and September 2025, according to official records. The trend shows little sign of easing, suggesting a persistent problem that demands urgent attention.
In 2023, Maharashtra ranked third in road accident deaths nationwide, trailing Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. Commonly cited reasons for this grim statistic include weak enforcement measures, reckless driving, deficient training, and overloaded vehicles.
The Maharashtra transport minister acknowledges the somber reality of rising road accidents. A proposal to enhance emergency response, including air ambulances, is underway to mitigate fatalities, but experts stress that strict enforcement and better infrastructure are key to long-term improvement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sports Buzz: Comebacks, Injuries, and Strategic Shifts
Australia's Crucial WTC Opener Marred by Injuries
Tragedy Strikes: Woman Succumbs to Injuries After Jackal Attack in Jharkhand
Lucknow: Class 11 student attacked by seniors, sustains facial injuries
Two trains collide in Slovakia, injuries reported