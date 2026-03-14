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Sports Highlights: Injuries and Heartbeats - A Week in Review

Recent sports briefs include Toronto's Auston Matthews missing the rest of the NHL season, ongoing WNBA CBA negotiations, Cincinnati firing coach Wes Miller, and the USMNT's James Sands ankle surgery. Also, NBA victories, NFL signings, Washington's tax impact, and Team USA's World Baseball Classic journey are highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 22:30 IST
Sports Highlights: Injuries and Heartbeats - A Week in Review
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Auston Matthews, star player for the Toronto Maple Leafs, will be absent for the remaining NHL season following a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee. This injury, compounded by a bruised quadriceps, occurred during a game against the Anaheim Ducks, leaving fans concerned about the team's prospects.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert emphasized the urgency of concluding a new collective bargaining agreement by Monday to prevent disruptions, including a potential two-team expansion draft. Although negotiations between the WNBA and the players' union extended into Friday morning, a new deal remains unresolved.

In the world of collegiate basketball, the University of Cincinnati plans to part ways with coach Wes Miller post-April 1, following the team's recent overtime loss to UCF. In NBA updates, the New York Knicks secured a victory over the Indiana Pacers with stellar performances by Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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