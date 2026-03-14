Sports Highlights: Injuries and Heartbeats - A Week in Review

Auston Matthews, star player for the Toronto Maple Leafs, will be absent for the remaining NHL season following a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee. This injury, compounded by a bruised quadriceps, occurred during a game against the Anaheim Ducks, leaving fans concerned about the team's prospects.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert emphasized the urgency of concluding a new collective bargaining agreement by Monday to prevent disruptions, including a potential two-team expansion draft. Although negotiations between the WNBA and the players' union extended into Friday morning, a new deal remains unresolved.

In the world of collegiate basketball, the University of Cincinnati plans to part ways with coach Wes Miller post-April 1, following the team's recent overtime loss to UCF. In NBA updates, the New York Knicks secured a victory over the Indiana Pacers with stellar performances by Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby.

(With inputs from agencies.)