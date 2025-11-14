Paramatrix Technologies Reports Robust H1 FY26 Growth, Eyes Future Expansion

Paramatrix Technologies Limited, a prominent name in the enterprise software landscape, has disclosed its unaudited financial results for the first half of the fiscal year 2026, signifying a period of notable growth.

The company's total income reached ₹16.67 crore, marking a year-over-year increase of 13.19%. EBITDA saw a 36.67% climb to ₹4.35 crore, with the EBITDA margin expanding by a robust 448 basis points to 26.10%. Net profit rose by an impressive 23.60%, totaling ₹2.90 crore, enhancing the net profit margin by 147 basis points to 17.39%. The earnings per share (EPS) experienced a modest rise of 1.17% to ₹2.59.

Founder, MD & CEO Mukesh Thumar attributed this strong performance to sustained demand for automation and AI-enabled platforms. Thumar expressed optimism about the company's long-term strategy, emphasizing a focus on digital transformation and customer-centric solutions, as Paramatrix gears up to meet the rising global demand for intelligent and secure technology solutions.