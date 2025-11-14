Left Menu

Paramatrix Technologies Reports Robust H1 FY26 Growth, Eyes Future Expansion

Paramatrix Technologies Limited announced strong financial performance for H1 FY26, with significant growth in total income, EBITDA, and net profit. The company emphasizes its strategic focus on digital automation and enterprise technology, positioning for continued success amid increasing digital adoption in India and globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-11-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:47 IST
Paramatrix Technologies Reports Robust H1 FY26 Growth, Eyes Future Expansion
Paramatrix Technologies Reports ~37 percent YoY Jump in EBITDA for H1 FY26. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Paramatrix Technologies Limited, a prominent name in the enterprise software landscape, has disclosed its unaudited financial results for the first half of the fiscal year 2026, signifying a period of notable growth.

The company's total income reached ₹16.67 crore, marking a year-over-year increase of 13.19%. EBITDA saw a 36.67% climb to ₹4.35 crore, with the EBITDA margin expanding by a robust 448 basis points to 26.10%. Net profit rose by an impressive 23.60%, totaling ₹2.90 crore, enhancing the net profit margin by 147 basis points to 17.39%. The earnings per share (EPS) experienced a modest rise of 1.17% to ₹2.59.

Founder, MD & CEO Mukesh Thumar attributed this strong performance to sustained demand for automation and AI-enabled platforms. Thumar expressed optimism about the company's long-term strategy, emphasizing a focus on digital transformation and customer-centric solutions, as Paramatrix gears up to meet the rising global demand for intelligent and secure technology solutions.

TRENDING

1
Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief Condemns Terror Attack Involving Kashmiri Doctors

Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief Condemns Terror Attack Involving Kashmiri D...

 India
2
Bihar's Historic Assembly Poll Triumph: Nitish Kumar's Gratitude Message

Bihar's Historic Assembly Poll Triumph: Nitish Kumar's Gratitude Message

 India
3
Rugby Rivals: The Race for World Cup Seeding

Rugby Rivals: The Race for World Cup Seeding

 Global
4
Safeguarding Indian Investments Abroad: Battling Expropriation Risks

Safeguarding Indian Investments Abroad: Battling Expropriation Risks

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025