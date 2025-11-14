Paramatrix Technologies Reports Robust H1 FY26 Growth, Eyes Future Expansion
Paramatrix Technologies Limited announced strong financial performance for H1 FY26, with significant growth in total income, EBITDA, and net profit. The company emphasizes its strategic focus on digital automation and enterprise technology, positioning for continued success amid increasing digital adoption in India and globally.
Paramatrix Technologies Limited, a prominent name in the enterprise software landscape, has disclosed its unaudited financial results for the first half of the fiscal year 2026, signifying a period of notable growth.
The company's total income reached ₹16.67 crore, marking a year-over-year increase of 13.19%. EBITDA saw a 36.67% climb to ₹4.35 crore, with the EBITDA margin expanding by a robust 448 basis points to 26.10%. Net profit rose by an impressive 23.60%, totaling ₹2.90 crore, enhancing the net profit margin by 147 basis points to 17.39%. The earnings per share (EPS) experienced a modest rise of 1.17% to ₹2.59.
Founder, MD & CEO Mukesh Thumar attributed this strong performance to sustained demand for automation and AI-enabled platforms. Thumar expressed optimism about the company's long-term strategy, emphasizing a focus on digital transformation and customer-centric solutions, as Paramatrix gears up to meet the rising global demand for intelligent and secure technology solutions.