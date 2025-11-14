Left Menu

CitiusTech Initiative Transforms Underserved Urban Healthcare in India

CitiusTech, partnering with DocOnline and NGO SEED, launched a program to provide quality healthcare to slum areas in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. This involves training healthcare workers, digital healthcare integration, and community empowerment, aiming to reach 50,000 people and improve primary care access sustainably.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:13 IST
CitiusTech, DocOnline and SEED join hands to enhance healthcare access in urban slums of Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Image Credit: ANI
CitiusTech has taken a significant step in bridging the healthcare gap in underserved urban communities in Bengaluru and Hyderabad through a new initiative launched as part of its CSR activities. The program, supported by DocOnline and NGO SEED, aims to deliver quality healthcare services across twelve slums.

The initiative focuses on improving healthcare access by offering high-quality, affordable services. Key aspects include the Capacity Building Training Program for Frontline Health Care Workers, where 625 workers have been trained on crucial health topics in collaboration with governmental bodies. This is augmented by digital healthcare tools providing real-time consultations to these communities.

Through DocOnline's telemedicine platform, communities can connect with certified doctors easily, overcoming logistical and financial barriers. Furthermore, community health camps provide free check-ups, while mental health sessions target essential issues. The overarching aim is to affect over 50,000 lives by bolstering primary healthcare and alleviating the burden on public health systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

