Tata Motors Shows Resilience Amidst Challenges in Q2 FY26

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited reported its Q2 FY26 outcomes, marking its inaugural earnings release as a stand-alone entity post-demerger. According to filings, the company saw consolidated revenues fall to Rs 72.3K crore, a 13.5% decline, while it logged an EBIT loss of Rs 4.9K crore. The quarter reported a PBT (bei) loss of Rs 5.5K crore as well.

The firm recorded a net profit of Rs 76.2K crore, buoyed by an Rs 82.6K crore notional gain from disposal of discontinued operations. For the first half of FY26, PBT (bei) suffered a Rs 1.5K crore loss, dropping Rs 13.9K crore from the previous year. Despite global challenges, domestic efforts remained stable, augmented by GST reductions. Tata Motors' standalone performance showed revenue growth of 15.6%, driven by festive demand and GST 2.0 incentives. EBITDA margins rose to 5.8%, with EBIT margins at 0.2%.

MD & CEO Shailesh Chandra praised a strong quarter with wholesale volumes and registrations experiencing double-digit growth. CNG and EV models contributed 45% of sales, with EVs rising nearly 60% YoY, while September reported record sales of 60,000 units. Prospects for H2 FY26 remain buoyant, supported by a promising booking pipeline and new launches. Group CFO PB Balaji acknowledged hardships but emphasized a commitment to resurgence post-cyber incident. Despite global demand hurdles, JLR confronts a 24.3% revenue plunge, citing a cyber incident and US tariffs. CEO Adrian Mardell reported production resumption and commended recovery efforts and readiness for future electric models.

