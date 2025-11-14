Safeguarding Indian Investments Abroad: Battling Expropriation Risks

A joint report by the Centre for Domestic Economy Policy Research and the Centre for WTO Studies has highlighted significant expropriation risks faced by Indian companies when investing abroad.

The report, titled "Safeguarding Indian Investments Abroad from Expropriation", was released at IIT Delhi, detailing how regulatory challenges in host countries have seen over USD 10 billion in investments entangled in expropriation-related issues.

Experts are calling for the creation of a dedicated government body to systematically manage and mitigate these risks, aiming to enhance investor confidence and protect Indian capital as the nation's global economic footprint expands.

(With inputs from agencies.)