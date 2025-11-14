Safeguarding Indian Investments Abroad: Battling Expropriation Risks
A new report reveals growing expropriation risks faced by Indian companies investing abroad. With Indian overseas investments increasing, regulatory challenges in host countries threaten billions in capital. Experts recommend developing government support mechanisms to shield Indian industries from these risks and bolster confidence in global economic expansion.
- Country:
- United States
A joint report by the Centre for Domestic Economy Policy Research and the Centre for WTO Studies has highlighted significant expropriation risks faced by Indian companies when investing abroad.
The report, titled "Safeguarding Indian Investments Abroad from Expropriation", was released at IIT Delhi, detailing how regulatory challenges in host countries have seen over USD 10 billion in investments entangled in expropriation-related issues.
Experts are calling for the creation of a dedicated government body to systematically manage and mitigate these risks, aiming to enhance investor confidence and protect Indian capital as the nation's global economic footprint expands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian Investments
- Expropriation
- FDI
- Risks
- India
- Economy
- Trade
- Commerce
- Overseas
- Capital
ALSO READ
Global Innovation Shines at 44th India International Trade Fair
Ball Corporation Pours $60 Million Into India's Booming Beverage Can Market
Bridging the Gap: From Awareness to Investment in India's Securities Market
India at a Crossroads: The Power of Citizen-Governance Collaboration
Capillary Technologies India's IPO Sees 28% Subscription on Debut