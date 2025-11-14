Glenmark's Strategic Leap: Q2 Profits Soar by 72% with AbbVie Deal

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd announced a significant 72.2% rise in consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 610.43 crore in the second quarter ending September 2025. The pharmaceutical giant attributes this financial upswing to its lucrative licensing agreement with AbbVie concerning the investigational drug 'ISB 2001'.

In a regulatory filing, Glenmark reported that its consolidated revenue from operations climbed sharply to Rs 6,046.87 crore, up from Rs 3,433.8 crore in the same period last year. The company also noted a rise in total expenses to Rs 3,894.98 crore during the quarter.

Glenn Saldanha, Glenmark's Chairman and Managing Director, highlighted the strategic value of the AbbVie deal, emphasizing its validation of the company's scientific prowess and financial growth. The agreement is pivotal for advancing Glenmark's drug pipeline sustainably, especially in the North American market, which saw significant sales growth.