Celebrating Sardar Patel: Jay Patel's Debut Book 'Barrister Mr. Patel' Launched

In a significant event marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Indian-American author Jay Patel released his first book, 'Barrister Mr. Patel'. This noteworthy work was presented during the International Book Festival 2025 by prominent Indian officials, adding to the national celebrations of India's Iron Man.

The launch was graced by Randeep Hooda, a renowned figure in the film industry, who has championed the book since its early stages. Hooda, reflecting on his personal involvement, recounted how Jay Patel was inspired to tell the underrepresented story of Sardar Patel's intellectual and legal prowess.

Through rigorous research and dedication, Jay Patel's book provides an inspiring account of Sardar Patel's rise from a promising barrister to a pivotal figure in India's independence. The narrative underscores Patel's integrity, leadership, and ability to unify over 560 princely states, resonating with readers around the world.

