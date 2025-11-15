Left Menu

Akasa Air Takes Off at Navi Mumbai International Airport

Akasa Air is starting operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport from December 25, connecting four Indian cities, with plans to expand to 300 domestic and 50 international weekly flights. The airline aims to enhance its presence in western India and expand into the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

On Saturday, Akasa Air announced the commencement of its operations from the Navi Mumbai International Airport, starting on December 25. Initially, Akasa will connect with four major Indian cities, with the inaugural flight scheduled between Delhi and NMIA. Subsequent routes will extend to Goa, Kochi, and Ahmedabad.

The airline is set to gradually increase its operations from the new airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This strategic expansion will eventually include a staggering 300 domestic and 50 international weekly departures. As part of its expansion strategy, Akasa Air plans to establish 10 parking bases by the end of FY2027, targeting growth in key Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian markets.

According to Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air, the new operations at NMIA will strengthen the airline's strategic foothold in western India, enabling optimized capacity deployment. The Navi Mumbai International Airport, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8, was established at a cost of Rs 19,650 crore.

