Hindustan Zinc Expands into Tungsten Mining in Andhra Pradesh

Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) has received a licence from Andhra Pradesh's state government to explore and mine tungsten, marking a strategic expansion into high-value minerals critical for advanced manufacturing. The Vedanta Group company's CEO, Arun Misra, highlighted the move's significance in boosting India's self-reliance in essential minerals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 13:53 IST
Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) has been granted a licence to explore and mine a tungsten block in Andhra Pradesh by the state government. This development signals the Vedanta Group company's strategic venture into critical and high-value minerals beyond its existing zinc, lead, and silver operations.

The company announced that it had secured the bid for the tungsten block following the formal receipt of the composite licence, which permits both exploration and extraction if exploration proves successful.

The awarding of this licence follows HZL's win as the preferred bidder in a Centre-conducted competitive auction earlier this year. CEO Arun Misra emphasized this milestone as pivotal in Hindustan Zinc's mission to expand its mineral portfolio and enhance the nation's self-reliance in strategic minerals.

