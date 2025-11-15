Left Menu

Transforming Lives: ASA's Sanitation Revolution in Rural India

Action for Social Advancement (ASA) and Water.org are transforming rural sanitation in India, enhancing health and dignity for 28,000 families with new or repaired toilets. Their unique approach combines awareness with financial access, creating sustainable change and opportunities, especially for women entrepreneurs in sanitation supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 15-11-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 14:11 IST
World-Toilet-Day. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

ASA, with the collaboration of Water.org, is significantly enhancing sanitation in rural regions of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand, India. As of now, 28,000 households have participated in the initiative, with over 17,000 either building or refurbishing toilets, promoting healthier lives.

Instead of delivering direct financial aid, ASA emphasizes the importance of sanitation, empowering families to secure loans or government assistance to establish sanitary facilities. Smt. Yashoda Chaudhary, a beneficiary from Anuppur, narrated how access to a toilet significantly improved her life quality, safeguarding her health.

In a bid to extend impact, ASA has enabled women to embark on entrepreneurial journeys in the sanitation sector, starting small businesses that supply sanitary materials, thereby reinforcing local economies and furthering sanitary infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

