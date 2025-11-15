Arunachal Pradesh Puts Local Entrepreneurs on Global Stage at IITF

Arunachal Pradesh's Trade and Commerce Minister, Nyato Dukam, emphasized the significance of India's global trade footprint and the showcasing of its rich cultural heritage at the India International Trade Fair (IITF).

During the inauguration of the Arunachal Pradesh State Pavilion at New Delhi's 44th IITF, Dukam praised the state's entrepreneurial growth and the sustainability efforts facilitated by the Trade and Commerce department.

The pavilion, which features 28 enterprises, highlights products from women self-help groups, food processing, tea, adventure tourism, and agro-horti produces. The event promotes business linkages and sustainable trade practices amid a broader theme, 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.