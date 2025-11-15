Breaking Barriers at the Adani Vizinjham Port

Adani Vizinjham Port Private Limited has made waves by employing a substantial number of women in its container handling and crane operations, marking a significant step towards workforce diversity.

With ten out of twenty operators being women, these employees manage operations from offices using joysticks, akin to wielding a game console, to control cranes for cargo handling. Nanda Kumar, a shift manager, emphasizes the women's exemplary performance and the potential for advancement based on merit.

The Adani Skill Development Center has played a crucial role in equipping local youth with skills, helping around 300 locals secure jobs at the seaport. The Vizinjham International Seaport's location along a major trade route and its state-of-the-art technology such as the Intelligent Smart and Indigenous Vessel Traffic Management System, underscores its importance as a strategic maritime hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)