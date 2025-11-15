Left Menu

Breaking Barriers at the Adani Vizinjham Port

Adani Vizinjham Port employs a significant number of women in its advanced container handling operations. The integration of automated technology offers new avenues for local women, allowing them to operate cranes with ease. The port supports local employment and is a major hub for transshipment.

Adani Vizinjham Port Private Limited has made waves by employing a substantial number of women in its container handling and crane operations, marking a significant step towards workforce diversity.

With ten out of twenty operators being women, these employees manage operations from offices using joysticks, akin to wielding a game console, to control cranes for cargo handling. Nanda Kumar, a shift manager, emphasizes the women's exemplary performance and the potential for advancement based on merit.

The Adani Skill Development Center has played a crucial role in equipping local youth with skills, helping around 300 locals secure jobs at the seaport. The Vizinjham International Seaport's location along a major trade route and its state-of-the-art technology such as the Intelligent Smart and Indigenous Vessel Traffic Management System, underscores its importance as a strategic maritime hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

