ICG Boosts Strategy: Expanding Odisha Presence with UAV Station

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) showcased its search-and-rescue capabilities on Saturday as it revealed ambitious plans for strengthening its presence along the Odisha coastline.

According to Inspector General Iqbal Chauhan, the ICG intends to fortify its network in Odisha over the next four to five years. Currently, Paradip Port is the primary hub for major Coast Guard operations in the region. However, the ICG now plans to position an offshore patrol vessel at Gopalpur port.

Additionally, discussions with the state government are underway concerning the development of dedicated jetties. Chauhan noted that the Coast Guard is proposing an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) station at Dhamra port to increase surveillance and reaction capabilities. The recent two-day exercise featured a maritime search and rescue workshop and a sea drill, with participation from entities such as OSDMA, the district administration, Indian Navy, and more.

