Allied Blenders and Distillers Expands Luxury Spirits Portfolio Globally

Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABD), the Indian spirits company, plans to debut three new luxury brands this fiscal year, viewing the October-March period as crucial for boosting sales, according to Managing Director Alok Gupta.

Following a 32.2% profit rise in the September quarter, ABD expects improved margins through premiumisation. Gupta outlined plans for expanding the global distribution network from 30 to 35 countries, solidifying its position as a top exporter from India.

The company is also building India's first single malt distillery in Telangana and aims for a significant market share increase in premium spirits over the next few years, despite a temporary revenue dip noted in recent reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)