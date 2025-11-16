Left Menu

Allied Blenders and Distillers Expands Luxury Spirits Portfolio Globally

Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd, a prominent Indian spirits company, is set to broaden its luxury portfolio by launching three new brands in the second half of the fiscal year. With a focus on premiumisation, ABD aims to boost both volume and value sales locally and internationally.

16-11-2025
Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABD), the Indian spirits company, plans to debut three new luxury brands this fiscal year, viewing the October-March period as crucial for boosting sales, according to Managing Director Alok Gupta.

Following a 32.2% profit rise in the September quarter, ABD expects improved margins through premiumisation. Gupta outlined plans for expanding the global distribution network from 30 to 35 countries, solidifying its position as a top exporter from India.

The company is also building India's first single malt distillery in Telangana and aims for a significant market share increase in premium spirits over the next few years, despite a temporary revenue dip noted in recent reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

