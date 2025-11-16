FAA Reduces Flight Cuts Amid Airline Pushback

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Friday a reduction in the mandatory flight cuts for U.S. airlines, decreasing requirements from 6% to 3% at 40 major airports. This change aims to address air traffic control safety concerns following the end of a government shutdown.

Airlines have been actively pushing for the FAA to eliminate these flight reductions entirely, with significant non-compliance observed regarding the 6% cut previously mandated. It remains unclear if airlines will adhere to the new 3% cut requirement starting Saturday.

This reduction comes in response to the broader challenges faced by the aviation industry, which has been advocating for less restrictive measures to enhance operational efficiency and passenger convenience without compromising on safety standards.