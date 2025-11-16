Left Menu

Bomb Scare on Shridham Express Unfounded After Thorough Inspection

The Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Shridham Express faced a bomb scare after a report of a possible explosive in its general coach. However, a thorough search by the Railway Protection Force and other officials at Mathura Junction revealed no threat, enabling the train to continue its journey safely to Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 16-11-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 19:57 IST
The Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin 12192 Shridham Express resumed its journey from Mathura Junction on Sunday after a bomb scare turned out to be a false alarm, officials confirmed.

Panic initially spread among passengers following alerts of a potential explosive device in the train's general coach. However, a comprehensive investigation by authorities at the Mathura Junction found nothing suspicious, clearing the train for its onward journey.

Station Director N P Singh revealed that the bomb threat originated in Bhopal, prompting stringent checks along the train's route. Extensive searches involving the Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police, and a dog squad ensured that no threat materialized, allowing the train to continue safely toward Delhi.

Latest News

