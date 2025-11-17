Left Menu

Skin Healix: Revolutionizing Indian Skincare with Science-Driven Solutions

BB Skincare launches Skin Healix in India, introducing innovative, science-driven skincare solutions tailored for Indian consumers, focusing on purity and efficacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 11:24 IST
Renowned Researcher Chanda Zaveri Brings Global Skincare Innovation to India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal move blending science with skincare, BB Skincare has launched its new brand, Skin Healix, in India, promising a shift from cosmetic-centric to dermatology-aligned products. Crafted through advanced biotechnology and molecular research, this brand aims to set new standards in skincare.

Skin Healix addresses the need for cleaner, research-backed skincare tailored to Indian skin and climate. Led by molecular researcher Chanda Zaveri, the formulations focus on nourishing and protecting the skin with integrity and transparency, steering clear of harsh chemicals prevalent in many products today.

The company aims to empower Indian consumers and build a collaborative, evidence-based skincare ecosystem involving researchers, dermatologists, and wellness-focused entrepreneurs. BB Skincare's launch underscores a commitment to raising industry standards in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

