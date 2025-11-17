Tragedy Strikes: Bus Accident Claims Indian Lives in Medinah
A tragic bus accident near Medinah, Saudi Arabia, involving Indian Umrah pilgrims, has resulted in multiple fatalities. Indian leaders, including Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extended condolences. The Indian government is coordinating with Saudi authorities for assistance and support.
In a somber incident, several Indian Umrah pilgrims tragically lost their lives in a bus accident near Medinah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday. The ill-fated bus, reportedly carrying approximately 40 Indian nationals from Telangana, collided with an oil tanker around 1:30 am IST.
Expressing grief, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan conveyed his condolences through social media, extending support to the grieving families and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed these sentiments, assuring that the Indian embassy in Riyadh and the consulate in Jeddah are actively assisting affected individuals.
Visuals from the scene revealed a devastating fire engulfing the bus, with thick smoke visible. Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also expressed shock and offered condolences to those affected by the tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
