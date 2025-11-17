Left Menu

Delhi Police Cracks Down on Cyber Fraudsters Exploiting Stock Investment Schemes

Delhi Police arrested two individuals, Amulya Sharma and Garvit Sharma, for duping a woman of Rs 3.38 lakh via fraudulent stock market schemes. A third accomplice, Sujal Sabharwal, was also involved. The operation utilized mule accounts to circulate and convert the stolen funds into cryptocurrency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 15:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police has apprehended two cyber fraudsters who duped a 42-year-old woman out of Rs 3.38 lakh through deceptive stock market investment schemes.

The fraudsters, Amulya Sharma and Garvit Sharma, have been identified as culprits, while a third suspect, Sujal Sabharwal, has been legally bound to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

The elaborate scheme involved using mule accounts to redirect the stolen money, which was then converted into cryptocurrency. Police are continuing their probe to uncover additional members of the fraudulent network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

