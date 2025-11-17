Left Menu

Heightened Security at West Bengal's Key Railway Stations

In response to recent blasts in Delhi and Nowgam, West Bengal's major railway stations, including Howrah and Sealdah, have imposed tight security measures. Vehicles and bags are being thoroughly checked, and additional Railway Protection Forces have been deployed. Authorities emphasize stringent surveillance to prevent any potential threats.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Amid heightened security concerns following recent blasts in Delhi and Nowgam, West Bengal's crucial railway stations, Howrah and Sealdah, have intensified their protective measures.

Authorities have erected barricades, thoroughly inspecting vehicles and passengers' bags. Additional Railway Protection Special Force units have been stationed at Howrah, as confirmed by Eastern Railway officials.

A high-level review by key officials advocates strict vigilance at transportation hubs and hotels to ensure public safety, reflecting the urgency to monitor potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

