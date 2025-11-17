Heightened Security at West Bengal's Key Railway Stations

Amid heightened security concerns following recent blasts in Delhi and Nowgam, West Bengal's crucial railway stations, Howrah and Sealdah, have intensified their protective measures.

Authorities have erected barricades, thoroughly inspecting vehicles and passengers' bags. Additional Railway Protection Special Force units have been stationed at Howrah, as confirmed by Eastern Railway officials.

A high-level review by key officials advocates strict vigilance at transportation hubs and hotels to ensure public safety, reflecting the urgency to monitor potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)