Heightened Security at West Bengal's Key Railway Stations
In response to recent blasts in Delhi and Nowgam, West Bengal's major railway stations, including Howrah and Sealdah, have imposed tight security measures. Vehicles and bags are being thoroughly checked, and additional Railway Protection Forces have been deployed. Authorities emphasize stringent surveillance to prevent any potential threats.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Amid heightened security concerns following recent blasts in Delhi and Nowgam, West Bengal's crucial railway stations, Howrah and Sealdah, have intensified their protective measures.
Authorities have erected barricades, thoroughly inspecting vehicles and passengers' bags. Additional Railway Protection Special Force units have been stationed at Howrah, as confirmed by Eastern Railway officials.
A high-level review by key officials advocates strict vigilance at transportation hubs and hotels to ensure public safety, reflecting the urgency to monitor potential threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Accountability Demanded Amid Nowgam Police Station Blast Investigation
Tragic Blast at Nowgam Police Station: An Accidental Tragedy
Tragedy in Nowgam: Scrutinizing the Police Station Blast
Tragedy at Nowgam: Unveiling the Terrifying Blast
Tragic Blast at Nowgam: Farooq Abdullah Urges Support for Victims