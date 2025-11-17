Left Menu

Security Clampdown at West Bengal's Major Railway Hubs

Amid heightened security measures, key railway hubs in West Bengal such as Howrah and Sealdah are under strict surveillance following recent blasts in Delhi and Nowgam. Security has been intensified with additional forces, vehicle checks, and passenger screenings to ensure public safety.

The railway stations of Howrah and Sealdah, among West Bengal's busiest, remain under tight security vigilance in response to recent blasts in Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir. Security measures have been ramped up, with barricades and vehicle checks implemented at these pivotal transit points.

Increased security presence includes additional personnel from the Railway Protection Special Force, tasked with maintaining safety and scanning passenger belongings. Authorities underline the commitment to preempt any security threats, ensuring passenger confidence and protection.

Inspector General Amiya Nandan Sinha conducted a thorough review of the security measures at Howrah station, following directives from Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma. This follows a high-level meeting convened to address the security situation, underscoring the urgency after the tragic blasts.

