Singapore-Tamil Nadu Health Initiative Boosts Maternal and Child Care

The Singapore International Foundation, SingHealth, and Tamil Nadu's Public Health Department celebrated the successful conclusion of the second phase of the Enhancing Maternal and Child Health Services Project, which aims to improve healthcare for mothers and children in Tamil Nadu through training and capacity building in primary and secondary healthcare facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:40 IST
The Singapore International Foundation and Tamil Nadu's DPH conclude Phase Two of the EMCH Project in Chennai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Singapore International Foundation (SIF), in collaboration with SingHealth and Tamil Nadu's Department of Public Health, has concluded the second phase of the Enhancing Maternal and Child Health Services Project. This initiative focuses on strengthening maternal and child healthcare across the state.

Since its inception in 2015, the project has extended its reach to various health centers, improving management in high-risk pregnancies and neonatal emergencies. The current phase has trained 144 healthcare professionals and established a group of Master Trainers to ensure sustained knowledge sharing. Throughout the project, over 1000 professionals have been trained, contributing significantly to reduced maternal mortality in regions like Tiruchirapalli and Chengalpattu.

The collaborative effort reflects SIF's commitment to international partnership, having forged bonds with Indian healthcare communities for over 30 years. With workshops conducted by Singaporean volunteers, the initiative has also empowered local professionals, ultimately benefiting approximately 20,000 mothers and newborns in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

