Spain's High-Speed Rail Makeover Targets Record-Breaking Speeds

Spain is set to revolutionize its high-speed rail network connecting Madrid and Barcelona, aiming for a maximum speed of 350 kilometers per hour (218 mph). Currently, only China has achieved such velocity. According to Transport Minister Oscar Puente, this upgrade could trim the journey to under two hours for 15 million annual travelers.

On Tuesday, a 2.3-million-euro tender will be launched for feasibility studies focusing on hitting the ambitious speed target. These studies will examine possibilities such as enhancing station access, adding rail sections, and innovative train designs proposed by state-owned rail administrator Adif. These new designs claim to minimize track damage and maximize aerodynamics.

Spain holds the lead in high-speed railway lines within Europe, boasting 4,091 kilometers of track. Rail travel data indicates a robust recovery post-pandemic, with high-speed rail usage jumping from 32.4 million passengers in 2019 to an anticipated 46.7 million in 2024. Renovations are expected to commence after a three-year planning phase.

