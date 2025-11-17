Bengaluru Metro Expansion: A Controversial Move?

Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has voiced strong opposition to the proposed extension of metro services to Tumakuru, labelling the project as an 'urban planning nightmare'. According to Surya, the project, which is estimated to cost Rs 20,896 crore, represents an unnecessary financial burden on the state.

Surya argued that developing the long-pending suburban rail would be a more practical solution to connect Tumakuru with Bengaluru. He highlighted concerns that the metro's average operating speed of 34 km/hr is comparable to a bus, making it inefficient for long inter-city travel.

In response, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy defended the project, emphasizing the need for widespread metro expansion to mitigate Bengaluru's traffic congestion. Reddy suggested bolstering the metro network with more coaches and increased frequency to better serve commuters.

