CNG Crisis: Mumbai's Transport Faces Gas Supply Disruption

A damaged gas pipeline has led to a significant disruption in CNG supply across Mumbai, affecting numerous autorickshaws, taxis, and some public buses. With the restoration expected by Tuesday noon, Mahanagar Gas Limited has prioritized residential supply. Meanwhile, transport unions are demanding compensation for lost driver income.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 21:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A major gas pipeline disruption has caused long queues at CNG pumps in Mumbai, impacting thousands of CNG-run vehicles, including autorickshaws, taxis, and some buses. Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has assured that the supply will be restored by Tuesday noon, although only 60% of pumps are operational.

The disruption, caused by third-party damage to GAIL's main pipeline, has led to significant inconvenience in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai. Transport unions are demanding compensation as drivers face extended waiting times at the functional pumps, and many vehicles switch to alternative fuels.

MGL has prioritized residential supply and advised commercial consumers to seek alternate fuels until full restoration. Despite the crisis, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus operations remain largely unaffected, although some supply issues were reported at specific depots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

