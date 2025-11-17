Cross-Border Flight Dispute Heats Up

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has revealed that Mexico will reallocate some flight slots at its bustling capital airport, allowing U.S. airlines increased access. This decision is linked to a simmering conflict between Mexico and the United States over flight allocations.

The tension escalated last month when the U.S. withdrew approvals for over a dozen routes operated by Mexican airlines. This move was seen as retaliation for what U.S. officials described as the illegal cancellation of flights destined for Mexico.

Sheinbaum, however, refrained from detailing the number of slots affected. The situation underscores ongoing complexities in bilateral aviation relations, highlighting broader issues of international cooperation and competition.