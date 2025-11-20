Kolkata's 'Vidyasagar Setu' to be closed for 8 hours on Nov 23

The Kolkata Traffic Police on Thursday said the 'Vidyasagar Setu' will remain fully closed for vehicular traffic from 6 am to 2 pm on Sunday for "critical repair and rehabilitation work".

All traffic moving towards and across the bridge will be diverted, an officer said.

The maintenance, which includes the replacement of stay and holding-down cables, bearings, and other components, is being carried out by the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners Authority, he said.

''Westbound vehicles approaching the bridge from AJC Bose Road and KP Road will be rerouted via Hastings Crossing to alternative routes such as St George's Gate Road, Strand Road, and Howrah Bridge,'' he said.

Vehicles coming from CGR Road towards the bridge will be diverted at Hastings Crossing towards St George's Gate Road and Strand Road.

