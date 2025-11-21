MVD launches roadside assistance service for vehicles of Sabarimala pilgrims

The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) has launched a roadside assistance service for vehicles carrying Sabarimala devotees during the pilgrimage season, officials said on Friday.

MVD announced that devotees can avail the service in case of an accident, a vehicle breakdown, or any other emergency that occurs while travelling on the sacred route via Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts As part of it, MVD has launched Sabarimala Safe Zone helpline numbers, which will be operational round the clock.

According to MVD, emergency assistance is available at any time from the control rooms functioning at Elavunkal, Erumeli, and Kuttikkanam.

Breakdown assistance, crane recovery, ambulance service, and other support from all major vehicle manufacturers will always be available, MVD said.

MVD officials said the initiative is to ensure a safe, accident-free pilgrimage for devotees during this Sabarimala season. Sabarimala Safe Zone control room contact numbers are Elavunkal: 9400044991, 9562318181; Erumeli: 9496367974, 8547639173 and Kuttikkanam: 9446037100, 8547639176. Devotees can email the MVD at safezonesabarimala@gmail.com for any queries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)