Gold Loss Controversy at Sabarimala: ED's New Legal Move
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has petitioned the Vigilance Court for access to FIRs and case records concerning the alleged gold loss from Sabarimala temple. The ED aims to investigate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, although a public prosecutor has raised confidentiality concerns regarding the ongoing probe.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Vigilance Court seeking access to First Information Reports (FIRs) and other case records related to the alleged disappearance of gold from Sabarimala temple.
The ED's petition aims to obtain documents necessary for initiating an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency believes that the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, and others may possess 'proceeds of crime' linked to money laundering.
The public prosecutor expressed opposition, citing the confidentiality of ongoing investigations, while the court has scheduled further hearings on the matter for December 10, directing the public to file objections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
