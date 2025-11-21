Woman dies after tree branch falls on car in Thrissur

A 28-year-old woman died after a container lorry hit a tree branch leaning towards the road, causing it to fall on a car at Kadavallur here, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Athira of Edappal, Malappuram.

According to police, the accident occurred on Thursday night when Athira was travelling in a car driven by Saif, from Kunnamkulam to Kuttippuram.

When the car reached near the Kadavallur temple bus stop, a container lorry approaching from the opposite direction hit a tree branch extending onto the road.

In the impact, the branch fell onto the car and smashed its windshield.

Athira, who was seated in the front passenger seat, suffered serious injuries to her face, head, and chest, police official said.

Local residents rushed to the spot and pulled Athira and Saif out of the vehicle before shifting them to a private hospital in Perumbilavu.

However, Athira was declared dead on arrival, police said.

Fire and Rescue Service personnel later cut the fallen branch and removed the car from the road to restore traffic.

Kunnamkulam police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation.

