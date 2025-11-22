Left Menu

Streamlining Delhi's Bus Routes: A Transport Revolution

Delhi Transport Corporation has undertaken a route rationalization project, phasing out 692 CNG buses by 2025. This initiative aims to optimize the use of available fleets and maintain passenger services across all routes, with a significant focus on utilizing electric buses for underserved areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 19:10 IST
Streamlining Delhi's Bus Routes: A Transport Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Transport Corporation's pilot project to rationalize bus routes in East Delhi has concluded, marking a major step in optimizing public transport. By the year's end, 692 CNG buses will be gradually phased out, officials announced.

This effort will extend to the West and North regions, ensuring that no 12-meter bus routes are discontinued. Despite reduced fleet numbers, a minimum service level will be maintained, said the officials.

Data reveals that rationalization aims to redistribute and efficiently utilize the fleet based on demand, ridership, and corridor significance, ensuring continuity despite the ongoing reduction in fleet numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro's Detention: Political Tensions Ignite in Brazil

Bolsonaro's Detention: Political Tensions Ignite in Brazil

 Global
2
Drone Disruptions: Chaos Over European Airspace

Drone Disruptions: Chaos Over European Airspace

 Global
3
COP30 Climate Talks: A Compromise Amidst High Hopes and Discontent

COP30 Climate Talks: A Compromise Amidst High Hopes and Discontent

 Brazil
4
France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025