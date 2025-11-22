Streamlining Delhi's Bus Routes: A Transport Revolution

The Delhi Transport Corporation's pilot project to rationalize bus routes in East Delhi has concluded, marking a major step in optimizing public transport. By the year's end, 692 CNG buses will be gradually phased out, officials announced.

This effort will extend to the West and North regions, ensuring that no 12-meter bus routes are discontinued. Despite reduced fleet numbers, a minimum service level will be maintained, said the officials.

Data reveals that rationalization aims to redistribute and efficiently utilize the fleet based on demand, ridership, and corridor significance, ensuring continuity despite the ongoing reduction in fleet numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)