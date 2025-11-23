Aurobindo Pharma Eyes Turnaround in China Facility Amid Global Growth Initiatives
Aurobindo Pharma is working to turn its China facility from a loss to a break-even by fiscal year-end. The company continues to expand globally in Europe and the US and plans to enhance its production capabilities in its Pen-G and biosimilar portfolio. Revenue growth is expected from various strategic operations.
- Country:
- India
Aurobindo Pharma is aiming to turn its China-based facility from a current loss-making status to break-even by the end of this fiscal year, according to CFO S Subramanian.
This Indian pharmaceutical giant is forging ahead with global expansion plans, bolstered by recent product approvals in Europe and China. Meanwhile, in the US, its Dayton facility prepares for significant revenue contributions starting FY27.
Domestically, Aurobindo is prioritizing full capacity utilization of its Pen-G production while lobbying the government for favorable import pricing policies. The company's strategic growth drivers also include a strong injectable business in Europe and the anticipated benefits from the Lannett acquisition.
(With inputs from agencies.)