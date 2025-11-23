Aurobindo Pharma Eyes Turnaround in China Facility Amid Global Growth Initiatives

Aurobindo Pharma is aiming to turn its China-based facility from a current loss-making status to break-even by the end of this fiscal year, according to CFO S Subramanian.

This Indian pharmaceutical giant is forging ahead with global expansion plans, bolstered by recent product approvals in Europe and China. Meanwhile, in the US, its Dayton facility prepares for significant revenue contributions starting FY27.

Domestically, Aurobindo is prioritizing full capacity utilization of its Pen-G production while lobbying the government for favorable import pricing policies. The company's strategic growth drivers also include a strong injectable business in Europe and the anticipated benefits from the Lannett acquisition.

