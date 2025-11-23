Left Menu

Aurobindo Pharma Eyes Turnaround in China Facility Amid Global Growth Initiatives

Aurobindo Pharma is working to turn its China facility from a loss to a break-even by fiscal year-end. The company continues to expand globally in Europe and the US and plans to enhance its production capabilities in its Pen-G and biosimilar portfolio. Revenue growth is expected from various strategic operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 11:20 IST
Aurobindo Pharma Eyes Turnaround in China Facility Amid Global Growth Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aurobindo Pharma is aiming to turn its China-based facility from a current loss-making status to break-even by the end of this fiscal year, according to CFO S Subramanian.

This Indian pharmaceutical giant is forging ahead with global expansion plans, bolstered by recent product approvals in Europe and China. Meanwhile, in the US, its Dayton facility prepares for significant revenue contributions starting FY27.

Domestically, Aurobindo is prioritizing full capacity utilization of its Pen-G production while lobbying the government for favorable import pricing policies. The company's strategic growth drivers also include a strong injectable business in Europe and the anticipated benefits from the Lannett acquisition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Criticizes Ukraine's Lack of Gratitude Amid Ongoing Conflict

Trump Criticizes Ukraine's Lack of Gratitude Amid Ongoing Conflict

 United States
2
G20 Summit in Johannesburg: A Milestone in Multilateral Cooperation

G20 Summit in Johannesburg: A Milestone in Multilateral Cooperation

 Global
3
U.S. Pressure on Ukraine over Russia Peace Plan Intensifies

U.S. Pressure on Ukraine over Russia Peace Plan Intensifies

 United States
4
Political Tensions Rise Over Proposed Chandigarh Bill

Political Tensions Rise Over Proposed Chandigarh Bill

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025