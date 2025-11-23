BirlaNu's Expansion: New Fibre Cement Board Plant Announced in Andhra Pradesh

Building-materials giant BirlaNu has unveiled plans to establish a state-of-the-art fibre cement board plant in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, marking a significant expansion for the company.

According to Akshat Seth, Managing Director and CEO, the new facilities will not only expand BirlaNu's manufacturing capabilities but also contribute to local employment, with an initial creation of approximately 600 jobs across direct and indirect channels.

The project starts with a Rs 127 crore investment and utilizes eco-friendly practices. Fly ash from coal-powered thermal plants will be a primary resource, minimizing waste. Looking further, the expansion will include units for PVC pipes and construction chemicals, boosting integrated manufacturing in the region.