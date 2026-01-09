Left Menu

Controversy Over Pardon in Land-for-Jobs Scam Case Unfolds in Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the CBI regarding allegations of procedural errors in granting pardon to five individuals involved in the land-for-jobs scam case. The petition, filed by Lalu Prasad Yadav’s aide Bhola Yadav, challenges the sequence in which the pardon and statements were processed.

The Delhi High Court has demanded a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concerning a petition filed by Bhola Yadav, an aide to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. The plea questions the procedure followed in granting pardon to five individuals in the land-for-jobs scam case.

The court, under Justice Manoj Jain, has issued a notice to the CBI and granted two weeks for a reply. This comes as the trial court has moved forward with framing charges, scheduled for January 29, against the accused including Bhola Yadav, who argues that proper procedure was circumvented.

Representing Bhola, senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Maninder Singh underscored the discrepancy in the sequence of granting pardon and recording statements, alleging a deviation from established legal protocol. However, CBI maintains that their actions adhered to procedural norms in the alleged scam linked to appointments in the Indian Railways.

