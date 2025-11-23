Left Menu

Pioneering Auction: Limestone Mining Blocks in J&K Usher New Era

The first-ever auction of limestone blocks in Jammu and Kashmir, led by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, aims to reform mining under the MMDR Act of 2015. This auction marks a shift towards transparency and sustainable development in the mineral sector, with seven blocks identified for exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-11-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 17:40 IST
Pioneering Auction: Limestone Mining Blocks in J&K Usher New Era
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is set to witness its inaugural auction of limestone mineral blocks. Spearheaded by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, the auction will kick off with a roadshow, demonstrating a significant step forward in mining reforms initiated under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act of 2015.

High-profile attendees like Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary underscore the event's importance and the robust Centre-state partnership backing it. The auction signifies a move towards a more transparent, competitive, and sustainable approach in the mineral sector.

Seven limestone blocks, spanning 314 hectares across Anantnag, Rajouri, and Poonch, are categorized under the UNFC's G3 and G4 stages. With potential for quality limestone crucial for industries, the event could drive job creation, revenue growth, and new economic opportunities, aligning with India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

TRENDING

1
Police Crack Down on Inter-State Vehicle Theft Ring

Police Crack Down on Inter-State Vehicle Theft Ring

 India
2
Ukraine's Diplomatic Efforts Intensify in Geneva Talks

Ukraine's Diplomatic Efforts Intensify in Geneva Talks

 Ukraine
3
Tragic Turn: Minister's Aide's Wife Found Dead Amidst Domestic Dispute

Tragic Turn: Minister's Aide's Wife Found Dead Amidst Domestic Dispute

 India
4
Escape Amidst Trauma: A Glimmer of Hope for Kidnapped Nigerian Students

Escape Amidst Trauma: A Glimmer of Hope for Kidnapped Nigerian Students

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025