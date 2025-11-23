Pioneering Auction: Limestone Mining Blocks in J&K Usher New Era

The Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is set to witness its inaugural auction of limestone mineral blocks. Spearheaded by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, the auction will kick off with a roadshow, demonstrating a significant step forward in mining reforms initiated under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act of 2015.

High-profile attendees like Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary underscore the event's importance and the robust Centre-state partnership backing it. The auction signifies a move towards a more transparent, competitive, and sustainable approach in the mineral sector.

Seven limestone blocks, spanning 314 hectares across Anantnag, Rajouri, and Poonch, are categorized under the UNFC's G3 and G4 stages. With potential for quality limestone crucial for industries, the event could drive job creation, revenue growth, and new economic opportunities, aligning with India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.